West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Farakka Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Farakka Assembly Constituency (AC No 55) in Murshidabad district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Farakka Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Mainul Haque won Farakka constituency seat by a margin of 17.50% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Md. Mustafa by 28167 votes.

