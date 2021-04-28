West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Gaighata Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Gaighata Assembly Constituency (AC No 97) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Gaighata Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Pulin Bihari Ray won Gaighata constituency seat by a margin of 15.50% beating Communist Party Of India candidate Kapil Krishna Thakur by 29572 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Gaighata assembly constituency.