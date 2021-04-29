West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Galsi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Galsi Assembly Constituency (AC No 274) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Galsi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Alok Kumar Majhi won Galsi constituency seat by a margin of 5.40% beating All India Forward Bloc candidate Nandalal Pondit by 10771 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Galsi assembly constituency.