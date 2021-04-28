West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Garbeta Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Garbeta assembly constituency.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Garbeta Assembly Constituency (AC No 233) in Paschim Medinipur district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Garbeta Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Ashis Chakraborty (NANTI) won Garbeta constituency seat by a margin of 33.20% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Sorforaj Khan by 61157 votes.

