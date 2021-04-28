West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Gazole Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Gazole Assembly Constituency (AC No 44) in Maldah district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Gazole Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Dipali Biswas won Gazole constituency seat by a margin of 10.60% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Sushil Chandra Roy by 20602 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Gazole assembly constituency.