West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Goalpokhar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Goalpokhar Assembly Constituency (AC No 30) in Uttar Dinajpur district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Goalpokhar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Md Gulam Rabbani won Goalpokhar constituency seat by a margin of 5.30% beating Indian National Congress candidate Afjal Hosen by 7748 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Goalpokhar assembly constituency.