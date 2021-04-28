West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Gopiballavpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Gopiballavpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 221) in Paschim Medinipur district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Gopiballavpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Churamani Mahata won Gopiballavpur constituency seat by a margin of 28.00% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Pulin Bihari Baske by 49558 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Gopiballavpur assembly constituency.