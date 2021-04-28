Gosaba Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Gosaba Assembly Constituency (AC No 127) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Gosaba Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Jayanta Naskar won Gosaba constituency seat by a margin of 11.10% beating Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Uttam Kumar Saha by 19671 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Gosaba assembly constituency.