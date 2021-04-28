West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Habibpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Habibpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 43) in Maldah district went to polls on April 26, 2021.
West Bengal Election Result 2021: Habibpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Khagen Murmu won Habibpur constituency seat by a margin of 1.40% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Amal Kisku by 2512 votes.
Habibpur assembly constituency
