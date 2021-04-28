West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Habra Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Habra Assembly Constituency (AC No 100) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Habra Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Jyoti Priya Mallick won Habra constituency seat by a margin of 24.80% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Ashis Kantha Mukherjee by 45947 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Habra assembly constituency.