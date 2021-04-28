West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Haldia Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Haldia Assembly Constituency (AC No 209) in Purba Medinipur district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Haldia Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Tapasi Mondal won Haldia constituency seat by a margin of 10.80% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Madhurima Mandal by 21493 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Haldia assembly constituency.