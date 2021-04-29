West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Hansan Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Hansan Assembly Constituency (AC No 292) in Birbhum district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Hansan Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Miltan Rasid won Hansan constituency seat by a margin of 8.80% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Asit Kumar Mal by 16154 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Hansan assembly constituency.