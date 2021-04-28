West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Hariharpara Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Hariharpara Assembly Constituency (AC No 73) in Murshidabad district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Hariharpara Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Niamot Sheikh won Hariharpara constituency seat by a margin of 2.70% beating Indian National Congress candidate Alamgir Mir (PALASH) by 5003 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Hariharpara assembly constituency.