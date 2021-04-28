West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Haringhata Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Haringhata Assembly Constituency (AC No 93) in Nadia district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Haringhata Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Nilima Nag (MALLICK) won Haringhata constituency seat by a margin of 11.30% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Ajoy Das by 21349 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Haringhata assembly constituency.