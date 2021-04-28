West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Haripal Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Haripal Assembly Constituency (AC No 196) in Hugli district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Haripal Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Becharam Manna won Haripal constituency seat by a margin of 15.40% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Jogiyananda Mishra by 31475 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Haripal assembly constituency.