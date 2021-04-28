West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Harirampur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Harirampur Assembly Constituency (AC No 42) in Dakshin Dinajpur district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Harirampur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Rafikul Islam won Harirampur constituency seat by a margin of 2.70% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Biplab Mitra by 4504 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Harirampur assembly constituency.