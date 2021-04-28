West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Harischandrapur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Harischandrapur Assembly Constituency (AC No 46) in Maldah district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Harischandrapur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Alam Mostaque won Harischandrapur constituency seat by a margin of 10.50% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Tajmul Hossain by 17857 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Harischandrapur assembly constituency.