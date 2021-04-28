West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Haroa Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Haroa Assembly Constituency (AC No 121) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Haroa Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Islam Sk.Nurul (HAJI) won Haroa constituency seat by a margin of 21.40% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Imtiaz Hossain by 42407 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Haroa assembly constituency.