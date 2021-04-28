West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Hemtabad Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Hemtabad Assembly Constituency (AC No 33) in Uttar Dinajpur district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Hemtabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Debendra Nath Roy won Hemtabad constituency seat by a margin of 6.70% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Sabita Kshetry by 13136 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Hemtabad assembly constituency.