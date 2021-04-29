Indas Assembly Constituency Result 2021

West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Indas Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Indas assembly constituency.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 29 2021, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 11:49 ist

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Indas Assembly Constituency (AC No 257) in Bankura district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Indas Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Gurupada Mete won Indas constituency seat by a margin of 9.70% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Dilip Kumar Malik by 18837 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Indas assembly constituency.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021

What's Brewing

China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond

China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond

Prince William and Kate celebrate 10 years of marriage

Prince William and Kate celebrate 10 years of marriage

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

Coca-Cola joins 'Adopt a Park' in Amazon rainforest

Coca-Cola joins 'Adopt a Park' in Amazon rainforest

Brexit trade deal gets a final OK from EU parliament

Brexit trade deal gets a final OK from EU parliament

For Google, plenty of cash with nowhere to go

For Google, plenty of cash with nowhere to go

Covid: Delhi cops protect empty stadium as IPL arrives

Covid: Delhi cops protect empty stadium as IPL arrives

DH Toon | India better prepared for Covid-19 this year?

DH Toon | India better prepared for Covid-19 this year?

The queer side of the lockdown

The queer side of the lockdown

World rushes to help as India battles Covid-19 surge

World rushes to help as India battles Covid-19 surge

 