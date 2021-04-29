West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Indas Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Indas Assembly Constituency (AC No 257) in Bankura district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Indas Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Gurupada Mete won Indas constituency seat by a margin of 9.70% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Dilip Kumar Malik by 18837 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Indas assembly constituency.