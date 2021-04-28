West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Itahar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Itahar Assembly Constituency (AC No 36) in Uttar Dinajpur district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Itahar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Amal Acharjee won Itahar constituency seat by a margin of 11.40% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Srikumar Mukherjee by 19120 votes.

