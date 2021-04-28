West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Jagatballavpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Jagatballavpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 183) in Haora district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Jagatballavpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Md. Abdul Ghani won Jagatballavpur constituency seat by a margin of 11.80% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Baidyanath Basu by 24681 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jagatballavpur assembly constituency.