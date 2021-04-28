West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Jagatdal Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Jagatdal Assembly Constituency (AC No 106) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Jagatdal Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Parash Dutta won Jagatdal constituency seat by a margin of 16.60% beating All India Forward Bloc candidate Haripada Biswas by 27045 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jagatdal assembly constituency.