West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Jalpaiguri Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Jalpaiguri Assembly Constituency (AC No 17) in Jalpaiguri district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Jalpaiguri Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Sukhbilas Barma won Jalpaiguri constituency seat by a margin of 2.50% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Dharttimohan Roy by 5157 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jalpaiguri assembly constituency.