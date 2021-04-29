West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Jamalpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Jamalpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 262) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Jamalpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Samar Hazra won Jamalpur constituency seat by a margin of 0.80% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Ujjal Pramanick by 1423 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jamalpur assembly constituency.