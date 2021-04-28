West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Jangipara Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Jangipara Assembly Constituency (AC No 195) in Hugli district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Jangipara Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Snehasis Chakraborty won Jangipara constituency seat by a margin of 12.30% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Pobitra Singha Roy by 23605 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jangipara assembly constituency.