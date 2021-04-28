West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Jaynagar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Jaynagar Assembly Constituency (AC No 136) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Jaynagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Biswanath Das won Jaynagar constituency seat by a margin of 8.50% beating Indian National Congress candidate Sujit Patwari by 15051 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jaynagar assembly constituency.