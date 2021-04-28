West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Jhargram Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Jhargram Assembly Constituency (AC No 222) in Paschim Medinipur district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Jhargram Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Sukumar Hansda won Jhargram constituency seat by a margin of 31.40% beating Jharkhand Party (Naren) candidate Chunibala Hansda by 55228 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jhargram assembly constituency.