West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Jorasanko Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Jorasanko Assembly Constituency (AC No 165) in Kolkata district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Jorasanko Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Smita Bakshi won Jorasanko constituency seat by a margin of 6.20% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rahul (BISWAJIT) Sinha by 6290 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jorasanko assembly constituency.