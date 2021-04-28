West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Joypur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Joypur Assembly Constituency (AC No 241) in Puruliya district went to polls on March 27, 2021 Phase 1.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Joypur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Shaktipada Mahato won Joypur constituency seat by a margin of 5.00% beating All India Forward Bloc candidate Dhirendra Nath Mahato by 8763 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Joypur assembly constituency.