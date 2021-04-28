West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kakdwip Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kakdwip Assembly Constituency (AC No 131) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kakdwip Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Manturam Pakhira won Kakdwip constituency seat by a margin of 12.80% beating Indian National Congress candidate Rafik Uddin Molla by 24919 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kakdwip assembly constituency.