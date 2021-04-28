West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kalchini Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kalchini Assembly Constituency (AC No 11) in Jalpaiguri district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kalchini Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Wilson Champramary won Kalchini constituency seat by a margin of 0.90% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Bishal Lama by 1511 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kalchini assembly constituency.