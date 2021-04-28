West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kaliganj Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kaliganj Assembly Constituency (AC No 80) in Nadia district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kaliganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Hasanuzzaman Sk won Kaliganj constituency seat by a margin of 0.70% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Ahamed Nasiruddin (LAL) by 1227 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kaliganj assembly constituency.