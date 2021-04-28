West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kalimpong Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kalimpong Assembly Constituency (AC No 22) in Darjiling district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kalimpong Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha candidate Sarita Rai won Kalimpong constituency seat by a margin of 8.50% beating Independent candidate Harka Bahadur Chettri by 11431 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kalimpong assembly constituency.