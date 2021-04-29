West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kalna Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kalna Assembly Constituency (AC No 264) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kalna Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Kundu Biswajit won Kalna constituency seat by a margin of 13.20% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Sukul Chandra Sikdar by 25261 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kalna assembly constituency.