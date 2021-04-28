West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kalyani Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kalyani Assembly Constituency (AC No 92) in Nadia district went to polls on April 17, 2021.
West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kalyani Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Dr. Ramendra Nath Biswas won Kalyani constituency seat by a margin of 14.00% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Alakesh Das by 26095 votes.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kalyani assembly constituency.
Covid: FAQs for patients with hypertension, diabetes
The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?
Family loses two in four days to Covid-19
Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals
'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere
Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon
This newborn will never get mom's hug