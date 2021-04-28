West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kalyani Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kalyani Assembly Constituency (AC No 92) in Nadia district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kalyani Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Dr. Ramendra Nath Biswas won Kalyani constituency seat by a margin of 14.00% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Alakesh Das by 26095 votes.

