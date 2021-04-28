West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kamarhati Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kamarhati Assembly Constituency (AC No 112) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kamarhati Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Manash Mukherjee won Kamarhati constituency seat by a margin of 3.10% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Madan Mitra by 4198 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kamarhati assembly constituency.