West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kandi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kandi Assembly Constituency (AC No 68) in Murshidabad district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kandi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Apurba Sarkar (DAVID) won Kandi constituency seat by a margin of 13.20% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Dr. Santanu Sen by 20780 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kandi assembly constituency.