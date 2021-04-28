West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Karandighi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Karandighi Assembly Constituency (AC No 32) in Uttar Dinajpur district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Karandighi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Manodeb Sinha won Karandighi constituency seat by a margin of 1.80% beating All India Forward Bloc candidate Gokul Roy by 3232 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Karandighi assembly constituency.