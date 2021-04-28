West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Karimpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Karimpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 77) in Nadia district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Karimpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Mahua Moitra won Karimpur constituency seat by a margin of 8.00% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Samarendranath Ghosh by 15989 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Karimpur assembly constituency.