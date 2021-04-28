West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kasba Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kasba Assembly Constituency (AC No 149) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kasba Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Ahmed Javed Khan won Kasba constituency seat by a margin of 6.10% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Shatarup Ghosh by 11884 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kasba assembly constituency.