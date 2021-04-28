West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kashipur-Belgachia Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kashipur-Belgachia Assembly Constituency (AC No 168) in Kolkata district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kashipur-Belgachia Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Mala Saha won Kashipur-Belgachia constituency seat by a margin of 18.30% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Kaninika Bose (GHOSH) by 25810 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kashipur-Belgachia assembly constituency.