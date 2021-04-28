West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kashipur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kashipur Assembly Constituency (AC No 244) in Puruliya district went to polls on March 27, 2021 Phase 1.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kashipur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Swapan Kumar Beltharia won Kashipur constituency seat by a margin of 11.10% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Sudin Kisku by 19578 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kashipur assembly constituency.