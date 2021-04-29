West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Katwa Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Katwa Assembly Constituency (AC No 270) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Katwa Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Rabindranath Chatterjee won Katwa constituency seat by a margin of 0.50% beating Indian National Congress candidate Shyama Majumdar by 911 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Katwa assembly constituency.