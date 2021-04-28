West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Keshiary Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Keshiary Assembly Constituency (AC No 223) in Paschim Medinipur district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Keshiary Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Paresh Murmu won Keshiary constituency seat by a margin of 21.30% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Biram Mandi by 40749 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Keshiary assembly constituency.