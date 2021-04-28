West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Keshpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Keshpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 235) in Paschim Medinipur district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Keshpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Seuli Saha won Keshpur constituency seat by a margin of 50.30% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Rameswar Doloi by 101151 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Keshpur assembly constituency.