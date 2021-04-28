West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Khanakul Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Khanakul Assembly Constituency (AC No 202) in Hugli district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Khanakul Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Iqbal Ahmed won Khanakul constituency seat by a margin of 22.40% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Islam Ali Khan by 43487 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Khanakul assembly constituency.