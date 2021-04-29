West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Khandaghosh Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Khandaghosh Assembly Constituency (AC No 259) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Khandaghosh Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Nabin Chandra Bag won Khandaghosh constituency seat by a margin of 1.70% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Asima Roy by 3202 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Khandaghosh assembly constituency.