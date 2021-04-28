West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kharagpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kharagpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 228) in Paschim Medinipur district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kharagpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Dinen Roy won Kharagpur constituency seat by a margin of 11.00% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Sk Sajahan Ali by 19099 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kharagpur assembly constituency.