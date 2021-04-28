West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Khardaha Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Khardaha Assembly Constituency (AC No 109) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Khardaha Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Amit Mitra won Khardaha constituency seat by a margin of 12.80% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Asim Kumar Dasgupta by 21200 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Khardaha assembly constituency.